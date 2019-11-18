Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock for November 18🌞

Good morning and happy Monday! Today we will warmer here in Lubbock with a high of 72° but make sure you tune in to KAMC for your full forecast!

Here are some top stories for your Monday:

One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash that happened Sunday night.

Five people were arrested and two police officers were injured in connection to a theft at Kohl’s late Saturday evening.

Carl James Edgar, age not listed, was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Lubbock for production of child pornography.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!