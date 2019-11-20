Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock for November 20🌞

Good morning, if you were wanting a frosty day, today will not be that day. In fact, today may not even be a dry day! Tune in to KAMC now to find out the full forecast 🌧.

Here are some top stories for your morning:

A man described as “suspected neo-Nazi” wants out of Lubbock Co. jail.

LPD asks public for help on seeking out the suspect in the deadly shooting of 16-year-old.

A Clovis man is sentenced to 18 months for extreme animal cruelty.

For more stories, you can visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!