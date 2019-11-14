Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock, November 14🌞

Say hello to the Sun because it will come out to say hello today! The heat however, will not accompany it. Tune in to KAMC for your full forecast!

Here are some top stories for your morning:

A federal grand jury in Lubbock accused a man of taking an underage boy across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

Police arrest 3 in connection with Saturday homicide in Central Lubbock.

Lubbock County sued a long list of pharmaceutical companies accusing them of contributing to an opioid epidemic which harmed local residents.

