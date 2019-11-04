Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock, November 4🌞

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rise and shine Lubbock and Happy Monday! There will be a rather chilly start to your day but it will absolutely warm up! How warm? Tune in to KAMC right now for a detailed forecast!

Here are some top stories for your morning:

An accident on the South Loop Sunday evening involved a police officer.

A victim of a gunshot wound walked to a fire station Sunday afternoon.

A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint by three individuals late Friday evening, according to a police report.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar