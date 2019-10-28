Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock, October 28🌞

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Morning and Happy Monday! This morning is pretty chilly with Lubbock currently sitting at 34°. We will warm up but it won’t be a toasty day by any means. Tune in to KAMC for your full forecast!

Here are some top stories for your morning:

Two are dead and 12 are injured after a gunman opened fire in an off-campus party at Texas A&M Commerce.

It would be a good idea to keep those cars doors locked. There are over 100 vehicle burglaries each month in the Hub City.

Happy Hallweek! Here are a list of things going on for Halloween.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar