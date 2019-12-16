Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock on December 16🌞

Wow, it’s going to be pretty cold today. Like, 40° as the high cold. Chilly. You will definitely want that jacket and you will want to tune in to KLBK to see what our Kellianne Klass has to say about the forecast!

Here are some top stories for your morning:

Police say a man missing out of North Texas could be here in Lubbock.

A Sunday night crash left two people injured.

The remains of three people have been found in a burial room in The Alamo.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!