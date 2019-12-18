Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock on December 18🌞

Happy Wednesday! It is 20° outside. That is all. Tune in to Good Morning Lubbock now to get your full, extremely frozen forecast!

Here are some top stories for your morning:

Two people were killed in a fiery head-on collision in Lubbock County Tuesday night.

A Bryan man was indicted Tuesday in Lubbock on multiple counts of sexual assault with more than one family member.

Ricky Don Henderson, 58, of Levelland officially finalized a plea deal on Tuesday for delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com.