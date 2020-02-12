Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock on February 12🌞

1  of  38
Amherst ISD Anton ISD Bovina ISD Cotton Center ISD Dawson ISD Farwell ISD First Baptist Church, Lubbock Floydada ISD Frenship ISD Friona ISD Hale Center ISD Hart ISD High Point Village Idalou ISD Kress ISD Levelland ISD Littlefield ISD Loop ISD Lubbock Cooper ISD Lullabies & Dragonflies Daycare in Levelland Meadow ISD Nazareth ISD New Deal ISD O'Donnell ISD Olton ISD Petersburg ISD Plains ISD Plainview ISD Post ISD Shallowater ISD Smyer ISD Southland ISD Springlake-Earth ISD Sundown ISD Tahoka ISD Texas Tech University Tulia ISD Whitharral ISD

Good morning! It is still cold outside, is that surprising? Well, it’s still Winter and there is still snow on the ground. Tune in to KAMC to see when it’s all supposed to go away.

Here are some top headlines for your morning:

Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 12.

Update: Winter storm to continue impacting the area through Wednesday.

Lubbock family exploring options for baby girl with rare condition.

