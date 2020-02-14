Breaking News
LPD seeking persons of interest in aggravated robbery

Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock on February 14💋❤

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Friday and happy Valentine’s Day! Whether you are spending this day with a loved one or by yourself, have an absolutely LOVEly day! P.S. It’ll be kind of cold today.

Here are some top headlines for your Friday:

Lubbock mom admits she slammed boy to floor and killed him because she was angry.

The first case of Coronavirus or COVID-19 confirmed in Texas, Lubbock officials prepare.

Web-based romance scams break thousands of American hearts every year.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar