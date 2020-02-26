Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock on February 26🌞

Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are half-way through the week, can you believe it? It will be chilly again today but there is warm weather in the future! Tune in to KAMC to see your full forecast.

Here are some top stories for your morning:

Anatomy of a Deadly Chase.

LFR: Grass fire at Maggie Trejo Supercenter Monday evening was arson.

Lubbock man indicted, accused of harboring underage runaway and having sex with her.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!