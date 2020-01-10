Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock on January 10🌞

Good morning and happy Friday! Today is going to be one of those cloudy days. We will not make it into the 60’s. Tune in to KAMC right now for your full forecast.

Here are some top stories for your morning:

One person was killed in an overnight crash.

Lubbock ISD Police Chief responds to gun brought to Coronado Campus.

Jett Duffey, a quarterback at Tech, announced he is transferring to Tulane University.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!