Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock on January 2🌞

Good morning and happy New Year 🎉 Your first Thursday of 2020 will be a wet one with isolated showers throughout the day. Tune in to KAMC to get your full forecast.

Here are some top stories for your morning:

Police release name of victim in fatal crash at MSF and Slide Road.

LPD: 3-year-old struck by vehicle died Wednesday morning.

LPD released new details concerning deadly shooting at Level Nightclub.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!