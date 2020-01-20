Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock on January 20🌞

Good morning Lubbock and happy Monday! We are in for some cooler temperatures today, but when will we see more rain? Tune in to KAMC to find out!

Here are some top stories for your morning:

An overnight shooting at a San Antonio bar left two people dead.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are going to the Superbowl!

City offices, services closed Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

