Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock on January 22🌞

Good morning Lubbock and happy Wednesday! We are half-way through the week which means we are half-way to the weekend! Tune in to KAMC for your top stories.

Here are some top stories for your morning:

Lubbock mom accused of killing her little boy re-indicted on lesser charge.

Lubbock Fire Rescue watching over Matt Dawson.

HEB donated 7 pallets of eyeglasses to Lubbock on Tuesday.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!