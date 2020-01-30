Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock on January 30🌞

Good morning Lubbock! Lubbock and surrounding counties are under a Freezing Fog Advisory so use caution when commuting to work this morning.

Here are some top stories for your morning:

Texas Tech honors Kobe Bryant in WV game with #8 and #24 jerseys.

Texas Tech tops No. 12 West Virginia for much-needed victory.

Lubbock man dies, family says. A police report sheds light on what happened.

