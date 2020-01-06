Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock on January 6🌞

Good morning and happy Monday! Temperatures will not climb too high today. Unsurprisingly. Tune in to KAMC for your full week forecast!
Here are some top stories for the morning:
A man was shot and killed this weekend after firing a gun at a police officer.
LPD has released new information regarding the shooting from the weekend.
The safety project along I-27 begins today.
For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!