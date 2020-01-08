Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock on January 8🌞

Good morning Lubbock! As you could probably guess, you will want to bundle up this morning as the temperatures are in the 30’s. Tune in now for a full forecast!

Here are some top stories for your morning:

Iran launches missiles at US military facilities in Iraq.

LPD names suspect involved in 1 of 2 fatal nightclub shootings.

A patient set themselves on fire at Covenant Medical Center.

Have a wonderful day!