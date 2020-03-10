Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock on March 10🌞

Good morning, enjoy the warmer and sunny weather today because it looks like things are going to get wet and cooler soon… Tune in to KAMC right now for your forecast!
Here are some top stories for your morning:
Texas Tech and TTU HSC impose travel restrictions until April 30.
Snoop Doggy-Dog coming to Lubbock in April.
Runoff not coming, ballot board confirms the final outcome of commissioner GOP race.
Have a good day!