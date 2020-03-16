Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock on March 16🌞

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning and happy last Monday of Winter! Will our forecast reflect Winter or Spring? I don’t know but I sure will be tuning in to KAMC to find out!

Here are some of our top headlines this morning:

Metro Investigating Overnight Homicide.

Xcel Energy suspends service disconnections.

Covenant Health announces new visitor and ministry/facility visitor policies effecting March 17.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar