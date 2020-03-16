Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock on March 16🌞

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was so nice to see rain over the weekend. That is helping to keep Lubbock in a surplus for 2020, which is always what we want to see. We'll get a break from the rain today, but watch for areas of drizzle through early afternoon. Once that ends, skies will be cloudy, with light wind and a high temperature of 62°. Thunderstorms re-enter the forecast for Tuesday. The best window for these storms will be from 1:00 pm-7:00 pm. Any thunderstorm that gets going has the capability of producing 1-2" in diameter hail. So that is going to be the biggest issue. There will also be strong wind with these storms as they move across west Texas. Otherwise, we will see the high temperature reach 66°.

