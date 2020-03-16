Coming up on KAMC Good Morning Lubbock on March 16🌞

Good morning and happy last Monday of Winter! Will our forecast reflect Winter or Spring? I don’t know but I sure will be tuning in to KAMC to find out!
Here are some of our top headlines this morning:
Metro Investigating Overnight Homicide.
Xcel Energy suspends service disconnections.
Covenant Health announces new visitor and ministry/facility visitor policies effecting March 17.
For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!