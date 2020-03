Good morning and happy Monday. Tune in to KAMC right now to see our top headlines!

Here are some of our top headlines this morning:

City of Lubbock issues a stay-at-home order.

10 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in the Hub City.

New projections show Texas is almost three weeks away from pandemic peak.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com.