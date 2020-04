Good morning, we are almost 80% done with the week! Excited for the weekend? Tune in to see your weekend weather and our top headlines for this morning:

There was COVID-19 exposure at Stepping Stones daycare.

8 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths were reported Wednesday.

More than 40 COVID-19 cases are connected to nursing homes.

