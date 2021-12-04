Commencement schedule announced for December 2021 Texas Tech graduates

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech will hold its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10-11.

WHAT: Texas Tech University will host fall commencement ceremonies.

WHEN:

2 p.m. Friday (Dec. 10)

7 p.m. Friday (Dec 10)

9 a.m. Saturday (Dec 11)

1 p.m. Saturday (Dec 11)

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena, 1701 Indiana Ave.

EVENT: Ceremonies can be viewed online via livestream.

Media may sit in section 121. For more information about commencement, including maps and parking, visit the commencement web page.

(Press release from Texas Tech University)