Comments about rape and murder will not get tossed out as evidence in upcoming kidnapping trial, judge says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Michigan man indicted on multiple charges and accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old Lubbock girl was denied a motion to suppress evidence Thursday, according to court documents. He had claimed the evidence was obtained illegally.

Thomas Boukamp, 21, was arrested in Michigan in November 2020 after law enforcement connected him to the disappearance of a Lubbock teen, referred to in court documents as Jane Doe.

He was indicted on federal charges of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual conduct, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, enticement of a minor, receipt of child pornography and cyberstalking.

Evidence Boukamp wanted suppressed by the court included Discord account information given to law enforcement by a family member of Doe, messages between Boukamp and Doe on Discord, as well as cellphone location information obtained by law enforcement without a warrant.

Discord is an instant messaging platform Boukamp and Doe used to communicate.

Court documents said law enforcement got Doe’s password from a family member after she disappeared. This led to the discovery of messages sent between Doe and ‘Hua00,’ later identified as Boukamp.

In the messages, Boukamp threatened to kill Doe on multiple occasions, according to court documents. He also said he had dreams about killing Doe and other women.

“These messages also contained explicit conversations about [Boukamp] raping and subsequently killing Doe once they were together,” court documents said.

Due to these messages, law enforcement determined that Doe was in imminent danger, according to court documents. Law enforcement then issued a subpoena for information related to the Discord account.

This eventually led to law enforcement requesting Boukamp’s cellphone location data from Verizon without a warrant. Typically, warrantless searches and seizures are unconstitutional. However, a notable exception of this is when the government can prove an urgent enough need for the search.

The court concluded that Boukamp lacked standing to challenge both law enforcement’s search of Doe’s computer and the search of Doe’s Discord account and messages.

The court also said law enforcement’s warrantless search of the cellphone location data was reasonable based on the circumstances.

Boukamp is set to start trial August 9, 2021.

