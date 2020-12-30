Commissioner Weldon “Squeaky” Self dies, City of Slaton announces

(The following is a news release from the City of Slaton)

December 30, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

It is with heavy hearts the City of Slaton announces the passing of City Commissioner Weldon “Squeaky” Self. Squeaky passed away Tuesday December 29, 2020. Funeral arrangements pending with England Funeral Home of Slaton.

Squeaky served as City Commissioner of Ward 1 since May 2013, He also was very active in Lions Club, Church, and all aspects of the City Of Slaton volunteering his time endlessly.

Squeaky will be missed dearly because he has touched the lives of so many people here in Slaton.

The City of Slaton will continue under the direction of Mayor Lynn Nowlin, Mayor Pro-Tem Benny Lopez, and Commissioner Jim Taliaferro.

The vacancy will be filled by State of Texas election laws in the near future.

The City thanks you for your prayers for the family and City at this time of loss.

Mayor Lynn Nowlin

Mike Lamberson, City Administrator

