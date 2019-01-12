Communities In Schools of the South Plains obtains national reaccreditation

(Photo provided by CIS of the South Plains)

Communities In Schools of the South Plains is pleased to announce it has achieved all Communities In Schools Total Quality System (TQS) requirements for national reaccreditation and has been reaffirmed as a Nationally Accredited Affiliate Organization by the National Communities In Schools (CIS) office.



Per the National CIS Office’s TQS Review Committee, “This accomplishment is indicative of strong leadership, sound business practices, a commitment to rigorous evaluation, and effective integration of resources and services to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.”

The mission of Communities In Schools is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. The objective is to prevent students from dropping out of school by giving them the tools they need to be successful. These tools include evidence-based programs that address both academic and non-academic factors that directly impact students’ ability to be successful.

Communities In Schools of the South Plains partners with 15 school districts on 60 campuses in the City of Lubbock, the greater Lubbock area (Frenship, Lubbock-Cooper, Roosevelt, Shallowater, and Slaton), and throughout the South Plains (Dimmitt, Floydada, Hale Center, Levelland, Lockney, Lorenzo, New Deal, Plainview, and Tulia). During the 2017-2018 school year, CIS-South Plains provided services to 2,377 at-risk students. Of those students: 94% Improved in academics; 84% improved in attendance; 96 % improved their behavior; 97% had social service needs met; 95% were promoted to the next grade; 97% of eligible seniors graduated; and 99% stayed in school.

Communities In Schools of the South Plains is currently accepting donations to sustain, expand, and enhance its programs and services. For more information about Communities In Schools of the South Plains and how you can help, please visit www.cissouthplains.org or contact Danielle Uranga, Development Coordinator, at 806-368-8090 / Danielle.uranga@cissouthplains.org.

