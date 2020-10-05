Community-acquired coronavirus cases on the rise in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — As of Monday, 44 percent of all coronavirus cases in Lubbock were categorized as being community-acquired, the most of any category.

According to the city, there were 5,677 community-acquired cases as of October 5, up 2,332 from the 3,345 community-acquired cases reported on September 5. In the same timeframe, there were 660 cases added to the “Exposure to Known” category for a total of 5,321.

According to the city, a case is put into the “Community Acquired” category when there is no other known method of exposure, such as travel or exposure to a known positive case.