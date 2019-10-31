Community Christian Church to host Holiday Extravaganza

Greta Cullers interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming event.

The Holiday Extravaganza will be held Friday and Saturday, November 1 & 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the 1st and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 2nd.

A quilt raffle will be held with 6 tickets for $5, more than 400 baskets, wreaths, table decorations, a Patrick MaHomes basket, an 8-piece set of Lenox China and crystal with serving dishes to be in a silent auction, a bake sale, the Country Store with jams, jellies, salsa, black eye peas, and numerous items.

Admission is free and proceeds go to Lubbock Meals on Wheels.