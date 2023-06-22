LUBBOCK, Texas— After a devastating tornado ripped through the city, Matador, Texas is picking up its pieces. As of Thursday many organizations across the state will prepare to help Motley County by sending relief supplies to Texas.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott also announced Thursday a disaster declaration for Matador and other Texas communities that have been impacted by severe storms and tornadoes.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to a branch manager at Concho warehouse in Lubbock and found that it will be taking food donations, hygiene products and supplies.

According to Concho warehouse, trucks drive through Matador daily. Those wanting to donate can drop supplies off at the warehouse located at 4319 Huron Avenue.

EverythingLubbock.com also spoke with Division Director, Kaden Franklin with Excel Construction Group who said its company will take donations for box fans, moving boxes, hygiene products and food.

Those wanting to donate can drop off donations from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 4011 Clovis Road, Lubbock, TX 79415. The company will head to Matador in the morning, said Franklin.

The South Plains Food Bank announced it will collaborate with multiple grocery stores and the Texas Division of Emergency Management to supply necessities needed for the affected individuals.

According to a press release, CEO of South Plains Food Bank, Dina Jeffries said, “Our first truck this morning will be going door to door and ensuring that this community has the food and supplies they need for the next few days.”

Additionally, a Matador Relief Fund will be available to donate to help the town at any branch of Happy State Bank and Centennial Bank, said Happy State Bank.

Another organization, God’s Pit Crew out in Virginia, will also prepare to “issue another round of much needed relief supplies to the state,” according to a press release.

God’s Pit Crew responded to the monstrous tornado and scheduled to send “Blessing Buckets, Play Pails, and other relief items” to the area.

According to the press release, Bless Buckets are filled with non-perishable food, water, hygiene items, fire-aid kits, and more that will travel to Matador by June 24. The supplies will be delivered to the Motley County Courthouse.

Play Pails sent will be for children containing toys, hygiene products, snack foods and other essential items to “help care for a child’s physical, emotional, and spiritual needs after a natural disaster,” said the release.

The release also mentioned that a third load of relief supplies will be sent.

“Our ministry is so grateful to be able to send needed supplies to offer hope, and to help those who are hurting…,” expressed God Pit’s Crew president, Randy Johnson.

According to a social media post from Slaton Police, the Slaton FFA Booster Club will collect donations for the victims of the tornado. “Monetary donations will be collected at the Slaton ISD High School front office, ” said the post.

The trailer will be located at the Smith Auto Family parking lot and will plan to take the trailer tomorrow morning.

Floyd County Sheriff’s office also announced that items can be dropped off at its office, said the post.

The Shaq, BBQ-Lubbock food truck will be parked at the old Mr. Gatti’s parking lot from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., said the social media post.

In addition, the food truck will take donations “for the people of Matador at our restaurant and food truck when we are out.”

Furthermore, Llano Cubano, another food truck based in Lubbock, will head to Matador to “feed the people there for free,” according to the post.

“We are here along with the South Plains Food Bank and other resources to help in this tough time,” the post stated.

If you know any organizations helping out Motley County, reach out to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.