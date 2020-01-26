Community Engagement Task Force to host public forum on Monday, Jan. 27

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The Community Engagement Task Force will host a public forum Monday, January 27, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Lubbock Christian University Cardwell Welcome Center Rotunda. The Cardwell Welcome Center is located at 5601 19th Street.

Monday’s forum will include remarks from Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, Eddie McBride with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, and Alice Lozada with the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Community Engagement Task Force Forum is an opportunity for citizens to ask questions and share ideas about how the City of Lubbock can better engage with the community and build helpful relationships.

The forum is open to the public.

Find the Community Engagement Task Force on Facebook at @LBKCommunityTaskForce or at the website www.mylubbock.us/CommunityEngagementTaskForce.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)