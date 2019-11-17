Community Engagement Task Force to host public forum on Monday, Nov. 18

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

The Community Engagement Task Force will host a public forum Monday, November 18, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Texas Tech University International Cultural Center (ICC). The ICC is located at 601 Indiana Avenue.

Monday’s forum will include remarks from Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, new Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell and Texas Tech University Outreach & Engagement Assistant Director Sam Sumner.

The Community Engagement Task Force Forum is an opportunity for citizens to ask questions and share ideas about how the City of Lubbock can better engage with the community and build helpful relationships.

The forum is open to the public.

Find the Community Engagement Task Force on Facebook at @LBKCommunityTaskForce or at the website: www.mylubbock.us/CommunityEngagementTaskForce

