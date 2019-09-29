Community Engagement Task Force to host public forum on Monday, September 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The Community Engagement Task Force will host a public forum Monday, September 30, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Miller Elementary School Cafetorium located at 6705 Joliet Drive. The forum is open to the public. The Community Engagement Task Force Forum is an opportunity for citizens to ask questions and share ideas about how the City of Lubbock can better engage with the community and build helpful relationships.

The Community Engagement Task Force was created in 2016 and provided input and dialogue for the Lubbock Police Department. The Task Force works to build trust, communication, social awareness, race relations and create a culture of inclusiveness for all Lubbock citizens.

“The Community Engagement Task Force has been foundational in creating constructive and meaningful relationships between the City of Lubbock, LPD, faith and community leaders,” said Mayor Dan Pope. “I believe we have made an impact through the trust and friendships we have made by meeting each month and by continuing to have the hard conversations. Our purpose is to strengthen these connections by meeting and engaging the community at our public forums. I hope you will be part of this conversation.”

Find the Community Engagement Task Force on Facebook at @LBKCommunityTaskForce or at the website: www.mylubbock.us/CommunityEngagementTaskForce.

