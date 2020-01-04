Community Foundation of West Texas announces 2020 Board of Directors

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Community Foundation of West Texas:

The Community Foundation of West Texas, is pleased to announce its 2020 Board of Directors. “We would like to welcome our 2020 board members and executive officers, all of whom are leaders within our community, states Stephen P. Warren, Foundation President. We are proud they have joined our group and feel confident in the oversight these honorable directors will provide.”

Executive Committee

Chair: Greg Freemen

Chair-Elect: Mont McClendon

Past Chair: Tim Pridmore

Secretary/Treasurer: Sandra Martinez

Investment Chair: James Conwright

Public Relations Chair: Dr. Sam Ayers

Donor Relations Chair: Natalie Inderman

Grants Chair: Marisa Scheef

Personnel Chair: Dwight McDonald

Directors

Judge Ann-Marie Carruth

Abel Castro

Carrie Ellis (Hockley County Affiliate)

Ben Garcia

Barbara Gilley

Christy Hartin

Yvette Hinojosa

Ryan Henry

Dawn Moore

Stacy Riker (Post-Garza County Endowment)

Don Rushing

Ted Rushing

Mark Warren (Plainview Area Endowment)

Lynette Wilson

Karen Worley

Ann Marie Wright (Slaton Area Endowment)

The Community Foundation of West Texas’ mission statement is to improve the quality of life for all people in West Texas through the development of organized philanthropy.

(News release from the Community Foundation of West Texas)