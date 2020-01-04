Community Foundation of West Texas announces 2020 Board of Directors

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Community Foundation of West Texas:
The Community Foundation of West Texas, is pleased to announce its 2020 Board of Directors. “We would like to welcome our 2020 board members and executive officers, all of whom are leaders within our community, states Stephen P. Warren, Foundation President. We are proud they have joined our group and feel confident in the oversight these honorable directors will provide.”
Executive Committee
- Chair: Greg Freemen
- Chair-Elect: Mont McClendon
- Past Chair: Tim Pridmore
- Secretary/Treasurer: Sandra Martinez
- Investment Chair: James Conwright
- Public Relations Chair: Dr. Sam Ayers
- Donor Relations Chair: Natalie Inderman
- Grants Chair: Marisa Scheef
- Personnel Chair: Dwight McDonald
Directors
- Judge Ann-Marie Carruth
- Abel Castro
- Carrie Ellis (Hockley County Affiliate)
- Ben Garcia
- Barbara Gilley
- Christy Hartin
- Yvette Hinojosa
- Ryan Henry
- Dawn Moore
- Stacy Riker (Post-Garza County Endowment)
- Don Rushing
- Ted Rushing
- Mark Warren (Plainview Area Endowment)
- Lynette Wilson
- Karen Worley
- Ann Marie Wright (Slaton Area Endowment)
The Community Foundation of West Texas’ mission statement is to improve the quality of life for all people in West Texas through the development of organized philanthropy.
