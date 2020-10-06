Community Foundation of West Texas awards over $21K in teacher grants

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The Community Foundation of West Texas:

The Community Foundation of West Texas is pleased to announce the awarding of Mini-Grants for Teachers totaling over $21,000 to 49 South Plains Area elementary and secondary school teachers for the implementation of innovative classroom projects during the 2020 – 2021 school year. These projects will provide exceptional educational opportunities for more than 5,300 students. Mini-Grants for Teachers is a program that recognizes the commitment of great teachers and awards grants of up to $1,500 for classroom projects that will enrich their curriculum.



This is the 22nd year of the program. All K-12 teachers who teach in an accredited school within the South Plains area are eligible to apply in June of each year. Funding for the 2020 mini grants cycle was provided by Parkhill, Dr. Lou Diekemper, the Rushing Endowment, the Bigham Fund, the Odyssey Endowment, the Larry & Mary Franklin Endowment, Mr. Don Taylor, and an anonymous donor.



Since 1998, the Mini-Grants for Teachers program has awarded 678 grants to 664 teachers in 123 schools in 19 school districts. Mini-Grants totaling over $503,000 have provided enriching academic experiences for thousands of students and have provided a means for recognizing and rewarding the efforts of outstanding teachers in the South Plains region.

In addition to offering assistance to teachers through the Mini-Grants for Teachers Program, the Community Foundation of West Texas currently administers three hundred and twenty-two (322) funds with assets exceeding $59 million. Hundreds of grants and scholarships are awarded each year to address community needs in the areas of education, social services, health and human services, arts and culture, and civic and community. The Community Foundation of West Texas exists to help people who care about Lubbock and the South Plains area to invest – at any level – in its future.

2020/2021 Mini Grant Recipients:

Elementary

Ollie Hart-Abernathy Elementary- “Introducing a 3-D World”

Tammy Wilson Perez-Levelland Academic Begininning Center- “Special Services—Certified Therapy Dog Program”

Amanda Ledbetter-Roosevelt Elementary- “Osmo Universe for Little Geniuses”

Tayler Martinez-Roosevelt Elementary- “Who would win nonfiction books-classroom set?”

Catherine Lewelling-Roosevelt Elementary- “Engaging Independent Reading”

Rebekah Gillespie-Plainview Christian Academy- “Radical Reading Raz Kids”

Shana Rich-Bennett Elementary- “Creating a Space to Learn with Fundations Phonics”

Crystal Osborn-Post Elementary- “Book it to Science”

Sue Tidwell-Post Elementary- “DrumFIT”

Jill Scheer-Doerfert-Upland Heights Elementary- “Multi-Sensory Phonics: Reading & Spelling Kits”

Lindsey Sexton-Southcrest Christian- “Growing in Technology in our Elementary MakerSpace”

Angelica Vasquez-New Deal Elementary- “Robotics Competition”

Shana Keeton-Oak Ridge Elementary- “Teaching Diversity through Reading”

Mindy Hamilton-Trinity Christian Elementary- “Computing from the Inside Out”

Tanya Carder-Frenship Westwind Elementary- “We will ‘Makey Makey’ an Engineer out of You!”

Pat Hightower-Spur Elementary- “But What About Us?”

Rebecca Owen-Stewart Elementary- “Awakening the Inner Reader in Every Child”

Jody Marriott-Cathelene Thomas Elementary- “Tigers Reaching for the Stars”

Margo Lincoln-Cathelene Thomas Elementary- “Center Time Fun”

Robert Nunez-Willow Bend Elementary- “Enrichment Materials for Reading & Science:Content for Dual Language”

Traci Reed-Willow Bend Elementary- “Word Work Stations”

Kim Mock-Kingdom Preparatory Academy- “Microscopic Minions”

Secondary

Dee Ann Helton-Plainview Christian Academy- “Breakout from Boredom: Escaping the Ordinary II”

Morgan Kirkpatrick-JT Hutchinson- “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” Book Club

Kathleen Heyd-Sharp Academy- “Multi-Sensory Learning for Middle School Science”

Rhonda Smith-Kingdom Preparatory Academy- “Mission to Mars”

Patti Josey-Wilson ISD- “Modeling with Clay to Teach Biology”

(News release from The Community Foundation of West Texas)