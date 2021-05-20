Community Foundation of West Texas awards select Lubbock County high school seniors scholarships

LUBBOCK, TX – Select Lubbock County high school seniors have received scholarships from The Community Foundation of West Texas as of Thursday.

The scholarships were awarded to eight exceptional students, according to the announcement.

The 2021 recipients are as follows:

– Abigail Grace Morelock – Lubbock Monterey High School attending Texas Tech University

– Satish Banjara – Lubbock High School attending University of Texas at Austin

– Alexander Bilodeau – Lubbock High School attending Rose Hulman Institute of Technology

– Yash Mittal – Lubbock High School attending University of Texas at Austin

– Aetizaz Sameer -Lubbock High School attending Princeton University

– Shao-Min Yeh – Lubbock High School attending University of Illinois Ubana-Champaign

– Kai Langehennig – Frenship High School attending Texas Tech Honors College

– Garrett Austin Racca – Frenship High School attending Texas Tech University

According to the announcement, the Don & Sybil Harrington Scholarship Endowment rewards each of these students with $20,000.

Students eligible for this scholarship have a few things that are taken into consideration, including SAT/ACT scores and GPA, according to the announcement.