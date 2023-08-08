LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family presented a check for its Disaster Relief Fundraiser campaign to the Community Foundation of West Texas on Tuesday morning at the Community Foundation’s office.

A press release stated that The United Family was “committed to matching $10,000 for the campaign.”

According to the release, The United Family launched a “donate-at-the-register” in Lubbock and Amarillo in July to help raise funds for disaster relief efforts .

The disaster relief efforts included devastating impacts of severe weather, flooding and tornados across the region, said the release.