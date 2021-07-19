Community fundraisers for families of Sgt. Bartlett, Sgt. Wilson

LEVELLAND, Texas — Community support has continued to swarm in after a SWAT standoff in Levelland claimed the life of Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Josh Bartlett and severely injured Levelland PD Sergeant Shawn Wilson.

Here’s some ways people have come together to benefit the families of the injured and the fallen:

Rugged Cross Designs – Back the Blue black T-Shirt (Proceeds go to the family of Sgt. Bartlett)

Rugged Cross Designs – Back the Blue grey T-Shirt (Proceeds go to families of Sgt. Bartlett and Sgt. Wilson)

Afterglow Car Wash & Detail Service – Charity car wash on July 24 (Proceeds go to the family of Sgt. Bartlett)

Levelland PD – Account at Prosperity Bank – Levelland (Assisting with expenses for Sgt. Wilson)

Levelland Chamber of Commerce – Back the Blue/Levelland Strong yard signs for sale (Proceeds go to Sgt. Wilson)