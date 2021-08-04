Community Health Center of Lubbock to host Back-to-School Fun Fest Drive Thru Event

LUBBOCK, Texas– Community Health Center of Lubbock is to host a Back-to-School Summer Fun Fest Drive Thru Event in honor of National Health Center Week. The event is to be held at 1610 5th Street on Saturday, August 7th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or until supplies run out. They will be giving away free backpacks, school supplies and immunizations. For more information the event, see the press release below.

The following is a press release from Community Health Center of Lubbock, Inc. (CHCL):

In honor of National Health Center Week, August 8th through August 14th, 2021,

Community Health Center of Lubbock, Inc. (CHCL) will host a Back to School Summer Fun Fest

Drive Thru Event, at 1610 5th Street, on Saturday, August 7th. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (or while supplies last).



The Back to School Event is a time for families to prepare for going back to school. We are here for

our children who are going to need school supplies and immunizations. These services are provided

at no cost to our families. Local supporters for this event include Amerigroup, Amigos, Atmos

Energy, Best Buy, Bolinger, Segars, Gilbert, & Moss, L.L.P., Bruce Thornton, Costco Wholesale,

First United Bank, Food King, GermBlast, Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant, Standard Sales

Company, and Superior Health Plan.



Each year, a week in August is dedicated to recognizing the services and contributions of America’s

health centers in providing access to affordable, high quality, cost-effective health care to medically

vulnerable and underserved people. This year’s theme is “The Chemistry for Strong Communities.”

CHCL is one of many health centers across the country. CHCL employs 130 plus employees and offers

services in eight delivery sites across Lubbock, as well as services with two mobile units that serve the

counties of Lubbock, Crosby, Garza, Lynn, and Terry. CHCL provides comprehensive primary care

services such as medical, pediatric, women’s health and family medicine, dental, eye, and mental health

services. CHCL provided services to 20,842 patients in 2020 and served over 10% of the Lubbock

population, making it the largest safety net in the area.

Today, there are over 9,000 delivery sites across the country serving over 30 million patients

nationwide and saving the health care system $24 billion a year from reduced hospitalizations and

visits to emergency rooms.

CHCL was established in 1992 as a safety net provider and was formed under the principle of a “hand

up” rather than a “hand out”. This concept allows CHCL to provide affordable, quality healthcare.

We are a critical piece of the health care systems and collaborate with hospitals, local and state

governments, social, health and business organizations to improve health outcomes for people who are

medically vulnerable. We have pivoted to serving our communities through telehealth, drive through

COVID-19 testing, and still ensuring our patients can access basic necessities like food and housing

resources.

CHCL encourages everyone to attend the Fun Fest Drive Thru Event on August 7th. Children must be

present to receive a backpack. Immunizations will be administered only upon display of a shot record

by a parent.