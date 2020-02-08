Community helps police catch criminals, victims say thank you

LUBBOCK, Texas – When a crime is committed and caught on camera, sometimes the police need help to identify the criminal or their whereabouts. They send pictures or videos to the local news and social media, but do the suspects ever get caught? The police say most of the time they do.

“We’re really thankful for that information that we get back, and we hope that we can continue to partner with our citizens as much as we can to solve these crimes as they’re happening,” said Allison Matherly of the Lubbock Police Department.

Three suspects came into KK’s corner mall and stole from them, and they used social media to find out who they were.

“We’ve got 68 cameras so we had excellent shots and put it out on social media and within an hour we knew who two of them were,” said Kristi Frazier of KK’s Corner Mall.

This isn’t the first time KK’s Corner Mall has relied on the community to identify somebody. Its post receiving almost 500 shares and within an hour of their post, two suspects were identified.

“A lot of times it really does lead to the information we need to either find that individual or identify them and then take our case to the next step,” said Matherly.

They say good deeds do not go unnoticed.

“We are so grateful for a community that watches out for each other, but our store is run by people who have mom and pop businesses. We have over 150 self-employed people in our store and it is so great that the community is out for them,” said Frazier.