Community helps raise money for ‘Olivia Needs a Ride’ foundation

LUBBOCK, Texas– The ‘Olivia Needs a Ride’ foundation was created back in July and since has raised around $95,000 to purchase a power wheelchair for 6-year-old, Olivia Anders.

“It’s a level of confidence, a sense of control in her environment” said Olivia’s dad, Jason Anders. “It’s impossible to see how big a deal that is for a child until you see a child who can’t do it.”

Olivia was born seven weeks early on December 31st, 2014 and soon after was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. Growing up, Olivia depended on others to move her around in a manual chair and now her family hopes to give her more independence.

“I think she’s getting to a point where she may not want to be around us as much as we want to be around her,” said Olivia’s mom, Chelsea. “She wants more of that freedom of doing things with her friends or doing things with her brother.”

Local relators known as “Team Lulu” created the foundation to help fund both a power wheelchair and portable van. After months of community events and donations, the foundation is only around $25,000 shy of their goal.

“This is not the type of thing you plan on purchasing” said Chelsea. “So it’s been incredible to see how the Lubbock community has really turned out for Olivia.”

The Anders plan to continue their foundation as a way to bring awareness and help fund these types of medical services for families in the same situation. To help Olivia you can donate at olivianeedsaride.com!