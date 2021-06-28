Community immunization clinic to be held in Wolfforth on Thursday, July 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Frenship ISD:

The City of Lubbock Health Department and Frenship Independent School District are teaming up to provide a children’s immunization clinic on Thursday, July 1. The clinic is open to the public and will provide childhood immunizations required for school enrollment. Additionally, COVID-19 Pfizer vaccinations will be made available for community members during the clinic.



Childhood immunizations will ONLY be available for families with Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), or no insurance. The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines will be available at no cost for all community members age 12 or older regardless of insurance status. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

When: Thursday, July 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Frenship High School Ninth Grade Center cafeteria – 407 North Dowden, Wolfforth, TX 79382

Childhood Immunizations: Parents must bring their Medicaid or CHIP card unless they do not have insurance. Parents must also bring the child’s immunization records. These immunizations are free, and the student does not have to be enrolled at Frenship ISD.

COVID Vaccine: Individuals must bring a valid driver’s license. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone in the community age 12 or older. Community members do not have to be residents of Wolfforth. *Please note, the COVID-19 vaccine is NOT required for people enrolled in child-care/Pre-K facilities, K-12 schools, colleges, or universities.

All childhood immunizations required by the Texas Department of State Health Services for children to attend school will be made available at this clinic. To view a complete list of the required immunizations, click here: Texas Department of State Health Services Grades K-12 Immunization Requirements.

(News release from the Frenship Independent School District)