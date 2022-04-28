The Lubbock chapter of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Texas Tech University will hold its 2nd Annual Trivia Night fundraiser Tuesday evening May 10th from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the McKenzie Merket Alumni Center. This event is open to the community and you don’t have to be an OLLI member to participate. Tickets are $30 and include a buffet dinner, drinks (including beer and wine) and the trivia contest.

Six-person teams will, once again, compete for the honor of being OLLI Trivia Champions! This event will feature trivia questions in categories ranging from history to current events. Registrants can either purchase a six-person table at $175 for their team of trivia masters, or as an individual registrant at $30 and be placed on a team.

First place winners will each receive a $50 Visa gift card, 2nd place will receive a $30 gift card and third place will receive a $20 gift card.

To sign up for the event or for additional information about OLLI, call 806-742-6554 or go online to www.olli.ttu.edu.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Texas Tech University (TTU) was established in 2002 and has locations in Lubbock, Fredericksburg, Marble Falls and Jefferson. OLLI offers numerous courses/events taught primarily by current and retired TTU faculty and local professionals and is designed for adults age 50+ who are still working, semi-retired or fully retired. Learn more at www.depts.ttu.edu/olli/.

(Press release provided by OLLI)