Community invited to an evening of adventure at Lubbock Night Market

The Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, a charity organization, is inviting the South Plains community out to an adventurous evening of food, local retail, drinks, art and music.

The Lubbock Night Market is a free quarterly evening bazar that showcases the many diverse businesses of West Texas. It is open for all who want to discover new makers and merchants, while tasting, sipping, trying and buying at the LNM located at the Eagles Lodge at 507 County Road 7300, also known as 114th street.

This quarter’s event will be held Friday Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock.

The evening will feature live music on the patio courtesy of Shelton Rohling, as well as local handcrafted vendors selling Christmas gifts, food trucks, a full bar, corn hole, dancing, and darts.

Raffle tickets will be sold with an opportunity to win unique gift items generously donated by each vendor. Participants can get free raffle tickets by bringing donations for Women’s Protective Services. The needs include hair products (especially for women of color), socks, underwear and bras of all sizes, boys underwear, journals/spiral notebooks, pens and books or puzzles for adults.

The Eagle’s Lodge off Highway 87 and 114th, South East of the intersection, just past Blazing Bouncers on the right hand side. Cook’s Garage is on the opposite side of the Highway.

