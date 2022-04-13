Lisa Taylor, Executive Director of the National Women Airforce Service Pilots WWII Museum, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the museum’s upcoming 80th anniversary celebration.

The two-day event is set to happen Friday April 29 and Saturday April 30 on the Avenger Airfield at the WASP museum in Sweetwater.

On Friday, the community is invited to the ticketed 1940’s themed hangar dinner-dance fundraiser Birthday Bash Ball. Tickets for general admission are $100 with a fundraising goal of $150,000 which will go toward all new exhibits in Hangar 2. The ball is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to dress in modern cocktail attire or 1940’s attire. Tickets can be purchased through April 18 by clicking here.

On Saturday, families are invited to the free, day-long celebration at Hangar with more than 40 military aircraft and 8 or more of the BT-13s flown by the WASP. Dyess Airforce Base in Abilene is also set fly in aircraft. Two of the remaining WASP have made plans with family and military escorts to attend the event.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will also be kids activities, food trucks, author’s hour, an opportunity to meet pilots and see reenactors on site. All pilots and aircraft are welcome to a fly-in on Avenger field. They can call 325-235-0099 to participate.

Two new exhibits are set to open: a permanent exhibit on the American history of Black Pilots by historian Monica Smith and a special temporary exhibit of John and Marie Clark, B-17 and WASP pilots respectively (courtesy of the Yankee Air Museum). Other activities include author signings, special conversations, and a Cadet Zone.

(Press release provided by the WASP)