Danielle Demetria East, Executive Director of the local non-profit East Lubbock Art House, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about an upcoming family-friendly event on Juneteenth.

The East Lubbock Art House is set to host Father’s Day on the East side on Sunday June 19th from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It is a free event that will include a soul food cookoff, vendors, a bounce house, youth open mic event, art exhibition, arts and crafts, yard games, and educational resources.

Vendors are invited to apply to be a part of the event till June 18th. Artists, nonprofits, educational resources, and small businesses are welcome. Youth are invited to sign up for the open mic event as well.

The art house is funded by community donations, and you can help with donations through CashApp: $eastlubbockarthouse, Venmo: eastlubbockarthouse or Paypal.me/eastlubbockarthouse.

For more information about the work East Lubbock Art House does, click the video above.