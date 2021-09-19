Community invited to help plan Frenship ISD’s future

WOLFFORTH, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Frenship ISD:

Frenship Independent School District is excited to launch a new strategic planning process that will shape the future of the district over the next three to five years. As part of that process, Frenship will work together with community members, parents, students, and staff to outline expectations, provide direction, set goals, and develop strategies to best serve Frenship students.



To kick off the strategic planning process, Frenship will host two community-wide education summits in October. Community members will have the opportunity to learn about the strategic planning process, the state of the district, and provide valuable feedback on the type of education they desire most for Frenship families.



Community members are invited to attend one of the following summits:

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Legacy Elementary: 6424 Kemper Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79416

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. FHS Ninth Grade Center: 407 N. Dowden/FM 179, Wolfforth, Texas 79382



In addition to the community-wide education summits, Frenship will also host a series of focus groups to continue gathering input to help create a community inspired strategic direction and guide.



The strategic planning process is critically important in planning Frenship ISD’s future. Together, we will continue the rich tradition of seeking perfection and capturing excellence for every learner.

(Press release from the Frenship Independent School District)