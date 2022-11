Greta Cullers of Community Christian Church, interviewed on KLBK Bright and Early about their annual Holiday Extravaganza.

The event is scheduled for Friday November 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday November 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Community Christian Church.

Church members prepared a wide variety of gift baskets, a bake sale, a raffle and more to make holiday gift-giving easy this season.

Admission is free and credit and debit cards are accepted.