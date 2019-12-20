Community invited to ‘Hot Chocolate with Santa & his Furry Friends’

Lainie Eilenberger, co-admin to the LAS Volunteers, and Angie Skinner, Executive Director for the Low Cost Spay and Neutering Clinic, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the event.

The ‘Hot Chocolate with Santa and his Furry Friends’ event is scheduled for Saturday December 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Keller Williams Building, located on 10210 Quaker Avenue. Admission is $7.

Families are invited to bring their pets and children to take pictures with Santa. Volunteers are bringing rescue pets for adoption, merchandise will be available and a Christmas card station for children to write holiday cards for senior citizens.

All proceeds will go toward Lubbock’s first Low Cost Spay and Neutering Clinic .

Volunteers ask that pets are leashed at all times and up to date on vaccinations.