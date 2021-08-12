Community invited to huge, day-long Eastside Back 2 School Fest

Adam Hernandez, Media Chair of the Eastside Back 2 School Fest, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the free event, which he said is a culmination of hundreds of people coming together from across Lubbock.

The Fest is scheduled for Saturday August 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mae Simmons Park, with a parade to kick the day off at 9 a.m. The parade will start at Estacado High School and end at Canyon Lakes Drive.

At 10:00 a.m., a community resource fair will be held by more than 40 vendors at Mae Simmons Community Center and Senior Buildings. More than 1,000 backpacks filled with supplies will be given there to children who are accompanied by an adult.

At noon, free Barbeque will be served in the parking lot of Rocc Solid Fitness, including chicken, brisket, hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and more.

At 1:00 p.m., events will be held in the park, including a bounce world, tug-of-war, a Spades tournament, Senior Bingo, a Dominoes tournament, obstacle course, open-court basketball and more.

At 3:00 p.m., an awards ceremony will be held to recognize community leaders.

At 4:00 p.m., praise in the park will be held.

A COVID Vaccine Wagon will be at the new LPD East Patrol Division Station parking lot giving vaccines as well as immunization shots for school. LPD Mounted Police will be present and they will be provide tours of the new Patrol Division building.



The Lubbock Fire Department will be present with a fire truck for kids to check out.

Community members who would like to help can donated chips and drinks for the cookout portion of the event as well as gift cards/prizes for the Senior Bingo games. Donations can be dropped off at East Lubbock Art House at 405 N Martin L King Blvd Suite B from 12 p.m. -7 p.m. daily or can be brought to the event.

Prior to and after the event, kids can take advantage of free haircuts or styles offered on either August 13th, 6-9 at Executive Styles&Kutz, Royal Xpressions, or Loctrap on August 16th, 1-4 at Devines Apparel or Sweet 7 Barbershop and Salon.

Organizations that will be present for the community resource fair are as follows: