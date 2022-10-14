Lubbock’s Modern Obsessionz Car Club is partnering with Gene Messer Ford Lubbock to host a Trunk R Treat on Sunday, October 30th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tony Martinez, Modern Obsessionz Car Club president, and Joel Reeves, Social Media & Community Relations Director, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming event.

The event will feature special guest Bama as Jeepers Creepers, entertainment from DJ Ol’ School and Foam Turtles Forever. Food trucks will be on site including Tacos El Jinete, TX Street Heat, Richezza’s Philly Cheesesteaks and Andy’s Ice Cream. There will be awards for costumes and more.

