Community invited to Mayors’ Bean and Cornbread Luncheon

The event is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The luncheon is hosted by mayors from all over the South Plains. Hospice of Lubbock serves 19 counties, including Parmer, Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Crosby, Dickens, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, Garza, Kent, Gaines, Dawson and Borden.

Hospice of Lubbock is the region’s only nonprofit adult and pediatric hospice since 1987. The funds raised through events like this, help unfunded and under-funded hospice patients and families.

This year, four local celebrities have agreed to participate in a little friendly competition to help raise funds for Hospice of Lubbock, including KLBK’s Rache Ahdey and KAMC’s Kelsee Pitman.

When purchasing your tickets online, you can select one of the celebrity fundraisers to support. Luncheon tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door or by calling either Hospice of Lubbock at (806)795-2751 or the Covenant Foundation at (806)725-6020.

Beans, cornbread, dessert, and drinks are provided by River Smith’s, Dynamic Foods and Nothing Bundt Cakes. A sausage link can be added to the meal for an additional $2. Live music and entertainment will be provided by Caldwell Entertainment.

For volunteer opportunities, call Cheryl Presley at (806)795-2751. For sponsorship opportunities, call Bevin England at (806)725-6087.

(Press release provided by Covenant Health.)